UPDATE 4-Apple's new finance steward Maestri takes over $160 bln cash haul

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 Apple Inc's
Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer will retire and hand
the reins to Luca Maestri in September, entrusting to the
Italian-born executive a cash pile the size of Vietnam's economy
and the difficult task of guiding Wall Street's expectations.
The 50-year-old born in Rome is taking over with Apple at a
crossroads. Investors continue to clamor for the company to put
its industry-leading $160 billion hoard to better use than just
parked overseas, while rivals Google and Facebook
shell out tens of billions of dollars snapping up
cutting-edge tech companies like Nest and WhatsApp.
Managing investors' outsized expectations may become more
difficult as Apple - facing slowing revenue growth and more
aggressive competition - dives deeper into lower-margin but
higher-growth emerging markets like China, where cheaper local
players Huawei and Xiaomi dominate.
"Maestri will be assuming this role at an interesting time -
when Apple is in the midst of launching more services and likely
needs to convince investors that it has more consistent revenue
streams in a commoditizing smart phone market," Barclays analyst
Ben Reitzes wrote on Tuesday.
"We know Maestri quite well and believe he will support
consistent plans for capital return and thoughtful, achievable
guidance."
Maestri, who has worked in countries from Brazil to
Thailand, is not expected to pursue radical changes to the
iPhone maker's capital return strategy.
Longer-term, the company is also under increasing pressure
to come up with the next big thing. Some investors bet that
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will finally unveil a
revolutionary new product this year, breaking a dry spell of
several years during which it stuck mainly to iterations of the
iPhone and iPad.
Oppenheimer, 51, had been CFO since 2004 and was the
architect behind a $100 billion capital return program
established a year ago in response to demands the company do
more with its ballooning cash hoard.
He joined Apple from Xerox Corp in 2013. He spent 20
years at General Motors where he worked as CFO of several
units including GM Europe. Before joining Xerox, he was CFO of
network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks.
TAKING UP THE BATON
Over the past few quarters, Oppenheimer has moved Apple,
which for years routinely smashed investors' expectations,
toward more realistic financial targets and outlooks as the
company amassed size and expanded into new markets.
Its business has also grown rapidly beyond mainly hardware
sales and into areas such as software and digital content. Now,
Maestri assumes responsibility for outlining the investment case
for a company under an intense media and industry spotlight.
"Managing Wall Street's expectations became an exceptional
challenge for Apple over the past couple of years," said
Morningstar analyst Brian Colello. "It's clear what drives
Apple's growth. The issue is managing such a large, scrutinized
company."
"Now it's become more of a leveling-off (of expectations).
And that will continue."
Apple's shares were up 0.7 percent at $531.24 in late trade.
Oppenheimer, who joined Apple in 1996, will start handing
over in June to Maestri. Named to the board of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc on Monday, he said in Tuesday's statement he
would use some of his free time to complete his pilot's license.
"When we were recruiting for a corporate controller, we met
Luca and knew he would become Peter's successor," Cook said.
On Tuesday, he noted that Apple's revenue had risen to $171
billion from $8 billion during Oppenheimer's tenure as CFO.
Cook and other executives had said the company intends to
update shareholders and investors on their cash management
strategy around April.
The company's growing cash pile has been a perennial source
of discontent amongst investors, given much of it is parked
overseas without significant returns and the company has proven
conservative in pursuing acquisitions.
The company has said it will return $100 billion to
shareholders by the end of 2015 through dividends and share
repurchases. In February, Apple said it had bought more than
$40 billion of its shares over the past 12 months, helping to
satisfy activist Carl Icahn and other investors, at least for
now.
"Oppenheimer had a very successful run but joined Apple at a
time when the personal technology market was focused exclusively
on personal computers," said University of Notre Dame visiting
professor of marketing Brett Robinson, author of "Appletopia."
"Apple's hiring of Luca Maestri, who has broad international
experience, is consonant with Apple's strategy to expand their
global footprint."