UPDATE 1-Apple Pay to go live in China on Feb 18

By Shu Zhang and Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Feb 16 Apple Inc's Apple Pay
mobile payment system will be available in China from Feb. 18
for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
customers, bank representatives said in
social media posts on Tuesday.
The technology giant had previously said the system would
launch in China in early 2016, making it Apple Pay's fifth
country as it accelerates development of a planned new revenue
stream. ICBC is China's biggest lender by assets.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on ICBC's posts on
the projected launch. The lender is set to be joined by a raft
of peers: Apple's China website lists 19 Chinese lenders as
official Apple Pay partners, and state media reported two other
lenders will also go live with the service from Feb. 18.
Greater China is Apple's second-largest market by revenue,
but the company faces an uphill battle to match that prowess
quickly in mobile payments.
Apple Pay's beginnings have been less than auspicious in
other markets, including scepticism from retailers in its home
market. But in China, Apple Pay's issue will be how to compete
with dominant and entrenched players, serving shoppers well used
to paying for goods and services with their handsets.
China is the world's biggest smartphone market. By the end
of 2015, 358 million people, more than the population of the
United States, had already taken to paying by mobile phone,
according to the China Internet Network Information Center.
Dominating those payments are China's two biggest Internet
companies: social networking and gaming firm Tencent Holdings
Ltd and e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, through its Internet finance affiliate Ant Financial
Services Group.
Tencent operates WeChat Payment, while Ant Financial runs
Alipay.
Apple Pay has also struggled to gain traction with banks in
some countries. In Australia, the four main banks are holding
out against the new entrant. The company in Britain faced
resistance from big banks over fees before relenting.
Earlier on Tuesday, China's state radio reported on its
website that China Guangfa Bank Co Ltd and China
Construction Bank Corp said on social media
they would also launch Apple Pay on Feb. 18.
A China Construction Bank spokesman declined to comment,
while Guangfa could not be reached for comment.
