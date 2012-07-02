版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 11:33 BJT

Apple settles China iPad trademark dispute for $60 mln

SHANGHAI, July 2 Apple Inc has paid $60 million to China's Proview Technology (Shenzhen) to settle a dispute over the iPad trademark, a Chinese provincial court said on Monday.

The announcement of the court-mediated settlement was made on the website of the Higher People's Court of Guangdong province.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐