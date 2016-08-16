Apple's Cook says to increase investment in China - China state TV

BEIJING Aug 16 Apple Inc will increase its investment in China, one of its most important markets, and build its first Asia-Pacific research and development centre in the country by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Cook made the comments in a meeting with Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, one of China's most senior officials, according to the official Chinese state broadcaster.

Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua; editing by Susan Thomas)