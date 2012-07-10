UPDATE 1-New iPad hits China July 20, well behind other markets

July 10 Apple Inc's latest iPad finally
hits store shelves in China on July 20, months after the newest
model of the tablet computer went on sale around the globe, the
company said on Tuesday.
The product's rollout in the world's No. 2 economy comes
weeks after the iPhone maker finally settled a dispute over the
iPad trademark, paying local company Proview Technology $60
million in a court-mediated settlement.
China is a crucial market for Apple, but the company has to
fend off growing competition and has come under criticism for
not addressing alleged labor abuses at Foxconn and other
contract manufacturers. In March, Apple agreed with Foxconn to
improve wages and working conditions.
Apple's sales in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan leaped
threefold to $7.9 billion in the fiscal second quarter ended
March, accounting for about a fifth of global revenue.
The iPad, whose latest model went on sale in March in 10
countries from Australia to the United States, currently
dominates China's tablet PC market with a more than 70 percent
market share.
But homegrown PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd's Lepads
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Tabs have
been gaining traction.
Shares of Apple edged up 0.1 percent to $614.44 in morning
trading.