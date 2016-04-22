China ban on Apple services is a challenge for key growth area

| April 22
April 22 The blocking of Apple mobile
entertainment services in China poses fresh challenges for the
tech company as it prepares to report its first-ever drop in
iPhone sales.
The news on Thursday that Apple Inc's online book
and film services had gone dark in China came at a vulnerable
moment for the company. Apple executives have said that iPhone
sales will fall for the first time in the company's second
quarter, and the results for that quarter will be released on
Tuesday. Investors are sensitive to any signs of
trouble in Greater China, the company's second-largest market by
revenue.
Apple executives have flagged the growing services business
as a potential source of revenue as sales of the company's
flagship devices level off, upping the stakes for success in
China, said analyst Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research.
"It raises questions in an area that we know long-term is
going to be very strategically important to Apple," he said.
The New York Times reported on Thursday that a state
regulator demanded Apple halt the service. The move came after
Beijing introduced regulations in March imposing strict curbs on
online publishing, particularly for foreign firms.
Still, the outage is only troubling if it persists,
O'Donnell said. Apple said in a statement on Thursday that it
hopes to make the services available to customers in China as
soon as possible.
Apple has a strong track record of working with officials in
China, where it has launched a series of services including
mobile payment Apple Pay, but some analysts questioned whether
the company may receive a chillier reception in the future.
"Is this the beginning of more pressure on Apple by the
Chinese government?" asked analyst of Frank Gillett of research
firm Forrester. "It's a symbolic turn, and the question is to
what extent is it a harbinger."
The company released its book and movie services in China
only late last year, leaving Chinese consumers little time to
form a habit.
"People who are buying iPhones in China aren't buying them
for iTunes," said O'Donnell. "They are buying it for the status
and the cachet of owning an Apple product, and that is really
more about the hardware."
Chinese consumers' appetite for the phones themselves will
be critical to quarterly earnings. Apple is expected to post its
first-ever quarterly drop in iPhone sales, to about 50 million
units, reflecting a saturated global market.
Wall Street expects adjusted earnings per share to drop 14
percent to $2.00 and revenue to drop 10 percent to $52.0
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)