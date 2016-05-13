UPDATE 2-Apple invests $1 bln in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing

* Apple CEO says deal will help company better understand
China
* Didi Chuxing says this is largest investment ever received
* Didi Chuxing says has 87% of China's private car-hailing
market
* Apple's China sales have slumped amid slowing economic
growth
By Julia Love
May 12 Apple Inc said on Thursday it
has invested $1 billion in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi
Chuxing, a move that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said would
help the company better understand the critical Chinese market.
The tech giant's rare investment gives it a stake in two
burgeoning waves of technology - the sharing economy and car
technology - as the iPhone business that propelled it to record
profitability shows signs of maturing.
Apple is trying to reinvigorate sales in China, where it has
come under greater pressure from regulators, and Cook is
traveling to the country this month.
The move aligns Apple with Uber Technologies Inc's chief
rival in China, as automakers and technology companies forge new
alliances and make cross investments. General Motors, for
example, recently bought autonomous driving technology company
Cruise Automation and has also taken a stake in U.S.
ride-sharing company Lyft.
Cook said in an interview that he saw opportunities for
Apple and Didi Chuxing to collaborate in the future.
"We are making the investment for a number of strategic
reasons, including a chance to learn more about certain segments
of the China market," he said. "Of course, we believe it will
deliver a strong return for our invested capital over time as
well."
Didi Chuxing, formerly known as Didi Kuaidi, said in a
statement that this was the single largest investment it has
ever received. The company, which previously raised several
billion dollars, dominates the ride-sharing market in China. The
company said it completes more than 11 million rides a day, with
more than 87 percent of the market for private car-hailing in
China.
Though Didi Chuxing is valued at upwards of $20 billion,
according to a person familiar with its ongoing funding round,
the company has been losing billions in a costly battle with
Uber for market share in China.
"CONFIDENCE IN CHINA"
Analysts say the deal offers a glimpse of how Apple may
diversify its business as sales of the iPhone level off. Apple
has emphasized its burgeoning revenue from services such as
Apple Music and mobile payment Apple Pay, a strategy that the
ride-sharing investment appears to reinforce, said analyst
Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.
"After all the hints about the service business and what
they would like to do in the future, it's all starting to fit
together," he said.
Investors are eagerly watching to see whether Apple will
enter the automotive business. Apple has hired a wide range of
automotive experts, and the company is exploring building a
self-driving car, sources have told Reuters.
Cook said Apple remained focused on the in-car experience
with its CarPlay system, which links smartphones to vehicle
infotainment systems.
"That is what we do today in the car business, so we will
have to see what the future holds," he said.
Although Apple's sales in China have slumped amid slowing
economic growth there, Cook stressed he remained confident in
the market.
"(The deal) reflects our excitement about their growing
business ... and also our continued confidence in the long term
in China's economy," Cook said.
Apple has enjoyed warmer relations with the Chinese
government than some American tech companies, but regulators
recently shut down its online book and film services, triggering
concerns among investors. The true value of Apple's investment
in Didi might be in shoring up that relationship, said analyst
Ben Bajarin of Creative Strategies.
"This is as much about sending signals about their
seriousness in that country as it is about helping Didi build a
ride-sharing platform," he said.
Didi Chuxing is a poster child for Chinese technology, a
criitical sector in Beijing's goal to shift the economy towards
higher-value services.
Didi Chuxing executives have met with some of China's top
leaders, including President Xi Jinping last December.
Jean Liu, Didi's president, is the daughter of Liu Chuanzhi,
the politically connected founder of Chinese computer maker
Lenovo Group Ltd.
"There's a lot of things we can work on together," she said
when asked whether Didi Chuxing would help Apple's government
relations in China.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten
in Beijing and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Will Waterman)