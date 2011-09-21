Apple granted 40 patents in China - report

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Apple Inc has been granted 40 patents in China, which will help the maker of iPhones and iPads gain more intellectual property protection in the country, the China Daily reported on Wednesday.
Apple, whose mobile devices are among the most pirated gadgets in China, was granted the patents on Sept. 9, the report said.
The patents cover 37 of its products including the iPhone, iPad and MacBook Air, and the architecture of its three stores in Shanghai, the newspaper said, quoting Patently Apple, a company blog focusing on IP news.
Most of the new patents were related to aspects of its mobile phones, such as user interface and speaker technology, according to the report.
Apple has been involved in numerous lawsuits with handset manufacturers, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan's HTC Corp .
Earlier this week, a source told Reuters that Samsung Electronics was considering legal action to block sales of Apple's new iPhone, in what could be its strongest step to defend against claims by the U.S. company that it had copied its product designs. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.