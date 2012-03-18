Chinese writers' group sues Apple, reports state media

BEIJING, March 18 A group of 22 Chinese authors
have filed a claim against U.S. technology group Apple,
alleging its App Store sells unlicenced copies of their books,
Chinese state media reported on Sunday.
The group, the Writers Rights Alliance, petitioned Apple
last year to stop electronic distribution of the writers' books
and had earlier persuaded Baidu, China's largest search
engine, to stop publishing their material on its Baidu Library
product.
The writers are seeking 50 million yuan ($8 million)
compensation from Apple, saying it was selling pirated versions
of 95 books via its online store, Xinhua reported, without
stating where the claim had been filed.
"As an IP holder ourselves, we understand the importance of
protecting intellectual property, and when we receive complaints
we respond promptly and appropriately," Apple spokeswoman
Carolyn Wu said.
The Writers Rights Alliance could not be reached for
comment. Foreign companies have complained for years about lax
enforcement of intellectual property rules by China, and a
growing number of Chinese copyright holders are now also
pressing for better protection.
The lawsuit adds to Apple's list of problems in China.
The world's most valuable technology company has been
embroiled in a long-running lawsuit with Chinese firm Proview
Technology, which is fighting for control of the iPad trademark
in China.
The unit of near-bankrupt Proview International Holdings
has asked Chinese distributors to stop selling the
iPad after Apple launched the latest version.
Apple is also battling allegations of poor working
conditions among its army of low-cost suppliers in China.
Three workers at Foxconn Technology died in a
blast last year when dust from polishing iPads ignited, and
labour rights groups have said 18 workers at Foxconn sites
killed themselves, or tried to, in 2010.
Apple has commissioned the non-profit Fair Labor Association
to interview 35,000 workers at three of Foxconn's sprawling
factories and prepare a report on working conditions.
