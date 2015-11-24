版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 24日 星期二 13:07 BJT

Apple plans to launch Apple Pay in China by February - WSJ

Nov 24 Apple Inc plans to launch its mobile payment system Apple Pay in China by early February, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The iPhone maker has struck deals recently with China's big four state-run banks, the newspaper reported late Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions. (on.wsj.com/1LwSf8O)

Apple's plans could still face regulatory hurdles in China, where banking and e-commerce are overseen by a number of government agencies, WSJ said.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐