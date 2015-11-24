Apple plans to launch Apple Pay in China by February - WSJ

Nov 24 Apple Inc plans to launch its
mobile payment system Apple Pay in China by early February, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The iPhone maker has struck deals recently with China's big
four state-run banks, the newspaper reported late Monday, citing
people familiar with the discussions. (on.wsj.com/1LwSf8O)
Apple's plans could still face regulatory hurdles in China,
where banking and e-commerce are overseen by a number of
government agencies, WSJ said.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)