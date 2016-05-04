UPDATE 1-Apple loses China trademark case for "iPhone" on leather goods

(Updates with Apple comment)
BEIJING May 4 Apple Inc has lost a
battle for the use of the "iPhone" trademark on leather goods in
China after a Beijing court ruled against the world's biggest
technology company in favour of a local firm, state media
reported.
The Beijing Municipal High People's Court said Xintong
Tiandi can continue to use the phrase "iPhone" on its leather
goods, according to the Legal Daily, the official newspaper of
China's Justice Ministry.
In a statement, Apple said it was disappointed with the
ruling. "We intend to request a retrial with the Supreme
People's Court and will continue to vigorously protect our
trademark rights," the company said.
The U.S. tech company has repeatedly found itself tangled in
intellectual property disputes in China where the sheer number
of companies means trademarks are often taken by little-known
players.
Some enterprising firms are quick to snap up trademarks that
are known overseas but not registered locally, in the hope of a
pay-off down the line.
In 2002, Apple applied for the "iPhone" trademark for
computer hardware and software in China, but that was only
approved in 2013.
Xintong Tiandi created its trademark for leather goods in
2007, the first year Apple's iPhone went on sale. The U.S. firm
has been disputing the Chinese firm's intellectual property
rights since 2012.
The Beijing court dismissed Apple's appeal, saying the U.S.
firm could not prove the "iPhone" brand was well-known in China
before 2009, when it first started selling the handsets on the
mainland.
In 2012, Apple paid $60 million to end a protracted legal
dispute over the iPad trademark in China, which had hampered
some sales and delayed the introduction of a new iPad in the
country.
Apple has been facing tougher times in Greater China - its
second-largest market.
Last week, billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said he
had sold his entire stake in the firm. He cited risks to the
stock because of the economic slowdown in the People's Republic
and worries about how the country could become more prohibitive
in doing business.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee
in Hong Kong and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo and
Alistair Bell)