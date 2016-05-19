In meeting with Apple's Cook, China regulator stresses security

| BEIJING
BEIJING May 19 The head of China's industry and
technology regulator stressed Chinese users' security in a
meeting with Apple Inc's chief executive in Beijing, as
the U.S. tech titan stumbles in its biggest offshore market.
Apple's Tim Cook began a charm offensive in Beijing earlier
this week after his company hit a flurry of problems in China,
from weakening smartphone sales to the loss of an iPhone
trademark dispute and the suspension of some of its online
entertainment services.
China's ruling Communist Party has also embarked on a
campaign to promote domestic technology, which it sees as more
secure, and reduce the country's reliance on foreign tech
products, especially in critical industries such as finance.
"I hope Apple can expand its business in China, deepen its
cooperation in research and development and industrial supply
chains, and provide a convenient and secure user experience for
Chinese consumers," said Miao Wei, the head of China's Ministry
of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Miao's comments from the Tuesday meeting were posted on the
regulator's website on Thursday. MIIT did not provide any
comments from Cook.
Last week, Apple announced a $1 billion deal with
ride-hailing app and Uber Technologies Inc rival Didi
Chuxing, a move many experts see as an attempt to curry favour
with Beijing.
"China has set a clear precedent with nearly every other
tech company that operating in the country comes with certain
strings attached, including significant investment in China's
tech sector," said Ben Thompson, an analyst who writes at
Stratechery.com.
"Apple has largely escaped this requirement, thanks to its
appeal to customers instead of big business, but it seems likely
the Chinese government is trying to end that exemption."
Other U.S. tech firms such as Intel Corp, Qualcomm
Inc and Cisco Systems Inc have adopted a
similar approach of investing in China as Beijing pushes
regulations that critics say would favour domestic firms.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)