Chinese court rules in favour of Apple in local design patent disputes

BEIJING, March 25 A Chinese court has ruled in
favour of Apple in design patent disputes between the
Cupertino, California company and a domestic phone-maker,
overturning a ban on selling iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones
in China, Xinhua news agency reported.
Last May, a Beijing patent regulator ordered Apple's Chinese
subsidiary and a local retailer Zoomflight to stop selling the
iPhones after Shenzhen Baili Marketing Services lodged a
complaint, claiming that the patent for the design of its mobile
phone 100c was being infringed by the iPhone sales.
Apple and Zoomflight took the Beijing Intellectual Property
Office's ban to court.
The Beijing Intellectual Property Court on Friday revoked
the ban, saying Apple and Zoomflight did not violate Shenzhen
Baili's design patent for 100c phones.
The court ruled that the regulator did not follow due
procedures in ordering the ban while there was no sufficient
proof to claim the designs constituted a violation of
intellectual property rights.
Representatives of Beijing Intellectual Property Office and
Shenzhen Baili said they would take time to decide whether to
appeal the ruling, according to Xinhua.
In a related ruling, the same court denied a request by
Apple to demand stripping Shenzhen Baili of its design patent
for 100c phones.
Apple first filed the request to the Patent Reexamination
Board of State Intellectual Property Office. The board rejected
the request, but Apple lodged a lawsuit against the rejection.
The Beijing Intellectual Property Court on Friday ruled to
maintain the board's decision. It is unclear if Apple will
appeal.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo, editing by David Evans)