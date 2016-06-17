Apple says iPhones still available for sale in China-CNBC

June 17 Apple Inc said its iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were still available for sale in China after Beijing's intellectual property regulators barred their sales saying the designs had infringed a patent held by a Chinese company, CNBC reported on Friday.

"We appealed an administrative order from a regional patent tribunal in Beijing last month and as a result the order has been stayed pending review by the Beijing IP Court," Apple said in a statement to CNBC. (cnb.cx/1OuoHBd)

The notice, dated May 19, barring sales of certain iPhone models in Beijing was posted on a Chinese government website. (bit.ly/1S9rc6T)

Apple could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)