In China, some Apple users opt for iPhone makeover rather than buy new

BEIJING Oct 26 Some Chinese iPhone owners are
giving their old models a makeover to look like the latest
iPhone 7, rather than buying new - a trend that could dent Apple
Inc's efforts to boost sales in what has been its
biggest growth driver.
Online sites offer shoppers makeover kits, false cameras and
even dust plugs to hide the removed headphone jack to give their
iPhone 6 or 6S the appearance of the iPhone 7 - Apple's latest
flagship product which launched last month.
The makeover quirk mirrors a broader view among some Chinese
users that the iPhone 7 doesn't have enough new features to
convince them to trade up.
"I don't have the money to upgrade, and the (iPhone) 7 is
just so-so," said a Beijing-based sales worker, who said he was
getting a Shenzhen firm to replace his iPhone 6 back casing with
a fake iPhone 7 shell. "I'm changing it to show off," he said,
giving only his surname Gao as he wasn't sure that what he was
doing was legal.
Searches on platforms including Alibaba's Taobao
showed a range of products to transform older phones to an
iPhone 7 - from stickers and engraving services to replacing the
outer casing and even some of the hardware.
"Now people have money and the Internet, these
are very convenient to do," said Hu Benshu, who
owns an electronics retail outlet in Beijing's popular
Zhongguancun technology hub. He added that at his store, Apple's
iPhone 4 - launched six years ago - is still the best-seller
because of its durability.
Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The U.S. firm posted a third straight quarter of declining
iPhone sales globally on Tuesday, and said Greater China revenue
slipped 30 percent to $8.79 billion in July-September - despite
the partial impact of the new iPhone launch. The
company said any bump from iPhone 7 sales would not be seen
fully until the current quarter, and a jump in sales was just
around the corner.
"I think Q4 looks promising for Apple in China as long as
they ensure supply of the larger 7 Plus," said Canalys analyst
Nicole Peng.
Apple has struggled with supply issues, causing some demand
gaps in China, particularly for the large screen iPhone 7 Plus
and the coveted jet black model.
The world's most valuable listed firm has seen its China
market share slip to 8.4 percent, lagging local smartphone
makers Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, which have won over
shoppers with similar features at lower prices, according to
research firm Counterpoint.
"The iPhone 7 series should help Apple regain lost (China)
market share as demand is tracking better than for the iPhone 6s
series," said Counterpoint analyst Neil Shah. "(But) Apple needs
to offer something cutting-edge to appeal to maturing Chinese
smartphone users who are warming to local brands."
STRUGGLING FOR CONVERTS
Apple has something of an opportunity in China as its
traditional rival, South Korea's Samsung Electronics
, had to yank its large-screen Galaxy Note 7 off the
market this month as some phones were catching fire.
But consumers and retailers said the iPhone maker faces an
uphill task to convert Samsung fans. One Samsung user wrote
online that "an exploding Note 7 is still better than an
un-innovative iPhone 7."
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters on
Tuesday it was "impossible to know" if there was any effect yet
from Samsung halting production of its Note 7 phones.
Of six ex-Samsung smartphone users Reuters spoke to in
China, only one said he would consider switching to the iPhone
7, which was seen lacking ground-breaking features.
"The iPhone 7 design was ... not much of an upgrade," said
Zhao Bo, a 26-year-old student from Jilin province, who plans to
buy a Samsung C9 Pro after returning his Note 7. "There's no
headphone jack and the price is so much higher," he said, noting
also that Samsung is offering subsidies to users who trade in
their Note 7 for another Samsung phone.
Some carriers have made a marketing push on the iPhone 7 to
fill the Note 7 vacuum, but the effect is limited partly due to
Samsung's own declining market share and to shoppers possibly
holding off until Apple launches a new model, expected next
year.
"I'm waiting for a big upgrade," said Gao, the Beijing
salesman, adding he'd only buy the next new phone if there were
significant changes. "I'm going to see what it's like; it really
depends."
