Apple says iPhone 6 battery fires in China likely caused by external factors

BEIJING Dec 7 Apple Inc said external
factors were the likely cause of iPhone 6 battery fires detailed
in a Chinese consumer protection report that featured widely in
state media earlier this week and created a buzz on social
media.
The Shanghai Consumer Council released a report on Friday
detailing battery fires in eight iPhone 6 handsets. It also
detailed iPhone 6 handsets powering down before their batteries
are depleted - handsets outside of a global iPhone 6 recall
range that Apple announced on Nov. 20 to address the issue.
"The units we've analyzed so far have clearly shown that
external physical damage happened to them which led to the
thermal event," an Apple spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement to Reuters late on Tuesday. She also said Apple was
widening its investigation into the power-down issue.
The U.S. tech firm has seen Chinese sales fall over the past
three quarters as domestic smartphone makers compete with
high-spec handsets at low price points. It is hoping to bounce
back in the first quarter of next year with its iPhone 7.
But domestic handset makers also likely received a boost
after South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
recalled 2.5 million Note 7 handsets globally following a series
of battery fires, raising distrust of foreign smartphone brands,
according to users, analysts and consumer groups.
The Shanghai Consumer Council in its report said that during
Samsung's recall in October-November, complaints involving Apple
products jumped, accounting for almost half the year-to-date
total of 2763 - itself a nearly two-fold increase from 2015.
"The Samsung case did make (Chinese smartphone users) start
to think an international brand doesn't necessarily equal a safe
product," said Nicole Peng, Asia-Pacific director at researcher
Canalys.
State media outlets featuring the Shanghai council's report
on Monday garnered tens of thousands of comments on social
media. While many doubted the iPhone 6 was at fault, top-ranking
comments expressed frustration that foreign brands could set
high prices and yet not guarantee safety.
"I still worry about the iPhone in case there is indeed a
problem, but it's not investigated," said Mr. Liu, a 21-year-old
student in Beijing.
"The news did make me change my Apple habits," he told
Reuters. "For example, I don't dare play with the phone in bed
and if it heats up I quickly throw it aside."
