UPDATE 1-Apple's iOS App Store suffers first major attack

(Adds byline, comments from Apple, Palo Alto Networks and
Qihoo360)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Sept 20 Apple Inc said on
Sunday it is cleaning up its iOS App Store to remove malicious
iPhone and iPad programs identified in the first large-scale
attack on the popular mobile software outlet.
The company disclosed the effort after several cyber
security firms reported finding a malicious program dubbed
XcodeGhost that was embedded in hundreds of legitimate apps.
It is the first reported case of large numbers of malicious
software programs making their way past Apple's stringent app
review process. Prior to this attack, a total of just five
malicious apps had ever been found in the App Store, according
to cyber security firm Palo Alto Networks Inc.
The hackers embedded the malicious code in these apps by
convincing developers of legitimate software to use a tainted,
counterfeit version of Apple's software for creating iOS and Mac
apps, which is known as Xcode, Apple said.
"We've removed the apps from the App Store that we know have
been created with this counterfeit software," Apple spokeswoman
Christine Monaghan said in an email. "We are working with the
developers to make sure they're using the proper version of
Xcode to rebuild their apps."
She did not say what steps iPhone and iPad users could take
to determine whether their devices were infected.
Palo Alto Networks Director of Threat Intelligence Ryan
Olson said the malware had limited functionality and his firm
had uncovered no examples of data theft or other harm as a
result of the attack.
Still, he said it was "a pretty big deal" because it showed
that the App Store could be compromised if hackers infected
machines of software developers writing legitimate apps. Other
attackers may copy that approach, which is hard to defend
against, he said.
"Developers are now a huge target," he said.
Researchers said infected apps included Tencent
Holdings Ltd's popular mobile chat app WeChat,
car-hailing app Didi Kuaidi and a music app from Internet
portal NetEase Inc.
The tainted version of Xcode was downloaded from a server in
China that developers may have used because it allowed for
faster downloads than using Apple's U.S. servers, Olson said.
Chinese security firm Qihoo360 Technology Co said
on its blog that it had uncovered 344 apps tainted with
XcodeGhost.
Apple declined to say how many apps it had uncovered.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Eric Beech)