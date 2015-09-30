Apple launches Apple Music in China

Sept 29 Apple Inc launched Apple Music
along with iTunes Movies and iBooks in China and said the
cloud-based music streaming service will roll out on Android
phones this fall.
Apple will offer Apple Music subscribers access to a vast
library of songs for 10 yuan ($1.57) a month after an initial
three-month trial membership, the company said in a statement.
The announcement comes at a time when the iPhone maker has
been struggling to reassure its shareholders about its business
in China.
Chinese consumers are critical to fueling demand for
iPhones, and a slump in the country's stock market and Beijing's
recent devaluation of the yuan have shaken Apple investors
already worried about slowing growth in the world's No. 2
economy.
Apple Music in China will feature local artists such as
Eason Chan, Li Ronghao, JJ Lin and G.E.M., along with a range of
international artists, the company said.
Subscribers would also be able to rent or buy movies from a
selection of Chinese studios as well as Hollywood blockbusters
on the iTunes Store, Apple said.
Movies on iTunes will start at 5 yuan for renting in high
definition and 18 yuan for buying new releases in high
definition, the company said.
Paid iBooks will start at 0.5 yuan.
($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)