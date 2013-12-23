CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Apple, China Mobile sign long-awaited deal to sell iPhones

(Corrects scale of potential iPhone growth in 7th paragraph)
By Ryan Vlastelica and Paul Carsten
NEW YORK/BEIJING Dec 23 Apple Inc said
it has signed a long-awaited agreement with China Mobile Ltd
to sell iPhones through the world's biggest
network of mobile phone users.
In a deal that could add billions of dollars to its revenue,
Apple said its smartphones will be available to China Mobile
customers starting Jan. 17. Pricing and availability details for
the iPhone 5S and 5C lines will be disclosed at a later date, it
said in a statement.
China Mobile, which has about 760 million customers, will
begin registering orders for iPhone from Dec. 25, the company
said on its account on the Sina-Weibo micro-blogging service.
The tie-up provides a much-needed boost for Apple in a
country where it's trailing rivals, even though China is its
second-largest market after the U.S. It will also give Apple
extra firepower in its intensifying global competition with
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Apple didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement. Tim
Cook, Apple's chief executive, said in its statement that China
is an extremely important market for the Cupertino-based
company.
In a country where smartphone sales are booming, Apple has
trailed its competitors. Shipments of iPhones in the country
grew 32 percent year-on-year for the third quarter, about half
of China's Lenovo Group Ltd, which had the next
slowest growth at 64 percent year-on-year.
SAMSUNG BATTLE
China Mobile could gain 17 million new iPhone activations in
2014 alone, according to research firm Forrester - more than the
16.8 million iPhones Apple sold in mainland China for the 12
months ended September, according to Forrester data.
But after an expected initial surge, Apple is likely to find
itself back in a costly marketing battle with Samsung
Electronics.
The deal has been years in the making, with numerous visits
by Apple to the state-owned carrier's Beijing headquarters.
Negotiations have been tricky, in part because of disagreements
over details like revenue-sharing, analysts have said.
China Mobile was the only Chinese carrier not to offer
customers the iPhone up to now due to compatibility issues with
the carrier's 3G wireless technology, known as TD-SCDMA.
On Dec. 4, Chinese regulators awarded 4G wireless licences
to China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and
China Telecom Corp Ltd, removing the final stumbling
block to a deal that industry observers had long expected. The
latest iPhone models support 4G technology known as TD-LTE.
China Mobile estimates it does already have about 45 million
iPhone users on its network. But these subscribers can only use
the company's slower 2G wireless speeds because of the
incompatibility with its proprietary 3G technology.
Shares of Apple closed at $549.02 in New York on Friday. In
Hong Kong, China Mobile shares were up 1.3 percent at midday on
Monday, outperforming the broader Hang Seng index which
was up 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in NEW YORK and Paul Carsten in
BEIJING; Additional reporting by Adam Rose in BEIJING; Editing
by Gary Crosse and Kenneth Maxwell)