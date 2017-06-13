Apple issues $1 bln green bond after Trump's Paris climate exit

WASHINGTON, June 13 Apple Inc offered a
$1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and
environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green
bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United
States from the Paris climate agreement.
The offering comes over a year after Apple issued its first
green bond of $1.5 billion - the largest issued by a U.S.
corporation - as a response to the 2015 Paris agreement.
Apple said its second green bond is meant to show that
businesses are still committed to the goals of the 194-nation
accord.
“Leadership from the business community is essential to
address the threat of climate change and protect our shared
planet,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of
environment, policy and social initiatives.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook was one of several CEOs who
directly appealed to Trump to keep the United States in the pact
before he made his decision.
The tech giant said proceeds from the green bond sales will
be used to finance renewable energy, energy efficiency at Apple
facilities and in its supply chain and procuring safer materials
for its products.
The offering also includes a specific focus on helping Apple
meet a goal of greening its supply chain and using only
renewable resources or recycled material, reducing its need to
mine rare earth materials.
Last year, Apple allocated $442 million to 16 different
projects from renewable energy to recycling from its first bond
offer.
One of the projects it funded was a robotic system called
Liam to take apart junked iPhones and recover valuable materials
that can be recycled, such as silver and tungsten - an attempt
to address criticism that Apple's products, while sleek and
seamless in design, are so tightly constructed that their
components can be difficult to take apart.
Although green bonds comprise a small fraction of the
overall bond market, demand has grown significantly as investors
seek lower-carbon investments.
In 2016, $81 billion of green bonds were issued, double the
number from 2015, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative, an
organization that promotes the use of green bonds.
Governments are also embracing the use of green bonds as a
way to meet a 2015 pledge by world leaders to limit global
warming this century to below 2 degrees Celsius.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Marguerita Choy)