Apple signs up for Google's cloud services - Re/code

March 16 Apple Inc recently started
using Google's cloud service even as it simultaneously builds
its own data centers to reduce its reliance on third-party
service providers, technology news website Re/code reported,
citing sources familiar with the deal.
Apple currently also uses Amazon.com Inc's and
Microsoft Corp's cloud services, but intends to end its
reliance on all its rivals in the next few years, Recode said.
The iPhone maker is spending between $400 million and $600
million on Google's cloud services, tech magazine CRN reported,
adding that it was unclear if the range was for an annual rate
CRN said Apple has also significantly reduced its reliance
on Amazon since signing up with Google late last year.
Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Inc-owned Google could
not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Apple said last February that it would spend a combined $3.9
billion to build three data centers in Arizona, Ireland and
Denmark. The Arizona facility is planned to be a command center
to manage its other data centers.
Google has also been pushing to gain share in the
fast-growing market. In November, the company appointed industry
veteran Diane Greene to run its cloud business.
Last month, Google signed a deal to provide cloud services
for online music streaming platform Spotify.
