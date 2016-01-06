Apple paid CEO Tim Cook $10.3 mln in 2015

Jan 6 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim
Cook's compensation rose 11.5 percent to $10.3 million in 2015,
a year when the company had a rocky ride due to fears of slowing
shipments of its new iphone models.
Cook's base pay increased about 14.4 percent to $2 million
last year, while non-equity incentive compensation rose about 19
percent to $8 million, according to a regulatory filing.
Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri's annual compensation
rose about 81 percent to $25.3 million in 2015.
Apple had a good year for the most part under Cook, with its
iPhone 6S and 6S Plus setting weekend records and blockbuster
China sales.
The company hit a rough patch towards the end of 2015, with
shares falling about 4.6 percent for the year, the stock's first
negative year since the global credit crisis.
As of Sept. 26, Cook held about 3.1 million Apple shares
that have not vested, potentially enabling him to earn over $310
million based on the stock's Wednesday closing price.
The shares are expected to vest between August 2016 and
August 2021.
Shares of the world's most valuable company dropped below
$100 for the first time in nearly five months on Wednesday
before closing at $100.70.
