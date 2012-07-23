REFILE-What's up dock? Apple to shrink connector for iPhone 5

By Clare Jim and Lee Chyen Yee
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, July 23 Apple Inc's
new iPhone will drop the wide dock connector used in the
company's gadgets for the best part of a decade in favour of a
smaller one, a change likely to annoy the Apple faithful but
which could be a boon for accessory makers.
The iPhone 5, Apple's next generation iPhone expected to go
on sale around October, will come with a 19-pin connector port
at the bottom instead of the proprietary 30-pin port "to make
room for the earphone moving to the bottom", two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
That would mean the new phone would not connect with the
myriad of accessories such as speakers and power chargers that
form part of the ecosystem around iPods, iPads and iPhones,
without an adaptor.
That means new business, analysts say.
"It represents an opportunity for accessory vendors," said
Pete Cunningham, London-based analyst at technology research
firm Canalys. "The iPhone connector has been a standard for a
long time now and I would expect the same to be true for a new
connector, should Apple change it as expected."
Apple did not immediately reply to an emailed request for
comment.
Tech blogs have long speculated on the demise of the 30-pin
connector, which at 21 mm wide takes up a chunk of space,
especially as the latest technologies such as microUSB offer
more power in less space.
They say that a smaller connector would give Apple more
scope for new product designs or a bigger battery, or simply to
make ever smaller products.
Switzerland's Logitech, one of the biggest makers
of Apple speakers, declined to comment.
But some enterprising vendors in China have already begun
offering cases for the new phone, complete with earphone socket
on the bottom and a "guarantee" the dimensions are correct.
For some in the peripherals industry, the change could open
doors to new business.
"iPod docking speaker sales have been declining for one or
two years," said an employee of a Hong Kong-based company that
designs speakers especially for Apple products.
"My previous factory is a lucky one. They shifted the focus
to Bluetooth speakers, which proved a wise decision now," the
employee said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It looks like while iPod speaker sales are going down,
Bluetooth speaker sales are going up."
HAPPY TO UPGRADE?
Apple has already said that some users of older models of
its Macbook computers won't be able to use the latest operating
system to be announced soon, but analysts think it will be
kinder to mobile gadget users.
"Apple needs to find a solution not to disappoint their
current clients who want to upgrade to the new iPhone but are
tied to an expensive accessory that have bought," said Francisco
Jeronimo, London-based analyst at technology research firm IDC.
"I believe Apple will come up with some sort of adaptor so
the new iPhone can be used with previous connectors."
It could be a difficult change for Apple to manage, even
with an adaptor.
"With a smaller connector, what am I going to do with my
loudspeaker at home and the fitness pack that I use when I go to
the gym? That's the question," said 24-year old Travis Tam, who
owns an iPhone 4 and works as an account executive at a social
networking company in Hong Kong.
"I feel that the premium gap between the next iPhone 5 and
newest Android models is getting much smaller these days. That
will mean that details such as having a smaller connector will
mean more in whether I will continue to use an iPhone and switch
to other Android phones."
A salesman surnamed Chan at an Apple reseller in Hong Kong
thought a smaller connector would be a "pain", and would spoil
the clean lines and seamless connectivity that is Apple's
trademark.
"There are ways around it as some of the speakers have an
audio input point that can be connected directly to any iPhone
with a earphone jack. It's not a very elegant way of doing
things, but it's an alternative," he said.
In the end though, Apple fans are Apple fans.
"I don't think it will stop Apple consumers from buying the
new gadgets," said C.K. Lu, Taipei-based analyst at research
firm Gartner. "Many companies are interested in developing
accessories for Apple because Apple users are more open and
willing to buy accessories."