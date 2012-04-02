UPDATE 1-Apple's iPad tops Consumer Reports' list despite heat issue

* Watchdog says heat problem limited
* Display gets highest scores for color accuracy
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 Apple Inc's new
iPad topped Consumer Reports' list of tablets despite the
influential watchdog's having earlier stoked doubts about the
latest iteration of the best-selling tablet by saying it threw
off more heat when used heavily.
The widely followed group that reviews a broad range of
services and products -- including electronics and cars -- said
on Monday it conducted additional tests on a number of tablets
running Google Android software, including Samsung's
Galaxy Tab 10.1, and found higher temperatures
common and not a cause for concern.
Consumer Reports also confirmed the iPad's battery slowly
discharged when "Infinity Blade II" -- an intense video game --
ran at full screen brightness, even when plugged in. It cited
the higher power-demands of a faster graphics processor as well
as a high-end "Retina" display.
"The problem was limited to times when the device was
playing a demanding game with the screen fully bright," it said.
Consumer Reports triggered widespread debate across the
Internet two weeks ago after publishing initial test results
that suggested the new iPad, which comes with 4G capability,
threw off much more heat than its predecessors.
The non-profit group initially found the new iPad reached
temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) after 45
minutes of running an intense action game. That meant it was
hotter by up to 13 degrees Fahrenheit than the previous model
under similar conditions.
But in a later round of tests, the results of which were
released later on Monday afternoon, the group said that, at
maximum brightness on a 90-degree day, the iPad topped out at
122 degrees Fahrenheit at its hottest spot after running an
intense action game for 45 minutes. That compared with 112
degrees for the iPad 2 under similar conditions.
That was also comparable with rivals. The Galaxy reached 121
degrees in the same test, while the Asus Transformer Prime hit
117 degrees, Consumer Reports said in a supplemental report.
REMEMBER ANTENNAGATE
The third iteration of the iPad is off to a strong start
with sales of more than 3 million units since it hit store
shelves last month. But competition is fierce and experts expect
Google devices to encroach on its market share.
In its full report on Monday, the influential review
organization recommended Apple's tablet along with several
others, such as Toshiba's ultra-light, one-pound Excite
10LE, and the reading-friendly Sony Tablet P.
Consumer Reports generated headlines in 2010 when it said it
could not recommend the iPhone 4 to buyers due to signal
reception issues.
Apple's co-founder, the late Steve Jobs, called a press
conference to address the issues laid out by the publication and
then gave consumers free bumpers, a frame-like cover, with the
phone as the nonprofit group had said the case fixed the
reception problem.
Reviews for the new iPad have generally been good. The
latest version from Apple is not a complete redesign of the iPad
2, but takes advantage of faster 4G wireless technology and has
a sharper display.
The iPad's "retina" display impressed Consumer Reports,
which said the tablet had "achieved the highest score we've ever
recorded for color accuracy in a tablet."
U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc also
drew praise for its 4G network, which the group said was fast
and dependable.
"Our findings suggest that if you're a serious gamer, you
might want to manage how you use the new iPad by reducing screen
brightness when possible," Consumer Reports' Paul Reynolds said
in the supplemental report, released a few hours after its
Monday report recommending the tablet.
"Other consumers should find little of concern in our
extended tests, on either the heat or recharging issues."