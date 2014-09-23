YOUR MONEY-Ten ways to put your retired iPhone to work

(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Sept 23 With about 10 million new iPhone 6s
ordered in the initial days on the market, a whole lot
of old iPhones are destined for the scrap heap.
Sure, you could sell, donate or recycle your old iPhone, but
you probably will not. And there are better things to do with
it.
One creative example: At the Missouri University of Science
and Technology, a biology class is making old iPhones into
microscopes. Using less than $10 worth of supplies, the old
phones are mounted onto a lens and can magnify an object to 175
times its size.
Even an old phone with a cracked screen can be repurposed,
says Josh Smith, editor of GottaBeMobile.com. "You're only
really limited by your imagination," Smith says.
Here are 10 smart - and cheap - uses for old iPhones.
CLOCK
Set your old phone on a dock or a stand and use a clock app.
With Standard Time ($3.99), you will have a timepiece unlike any
other.
With this app, your clock is a non-stop time lapse video of
construction workers switching out pieces of lumber to shape the
actual time. "It's mesmerizing," says Shawn Roberts, 47, an
Oakland, California, marketing executive.
You can also set up flexible alarms and get the phone to
play soothing white noise as you go to sleep. Set it close
enough to the bed, and it can be a sleep tracker, too, with an
app like SleepBot (free).
MUSIC FOR YOUR CAR
Take your music library on the road. Some cars come equipped
with docking ports for iPhones and have dashboard screens so you
can navigate your musical options hands-free. Or you can just
use the cigarette lighter for power.
REMOTE CONTROL
Televisions, speakers and other devices now have apps that
allow users to make their iPhones into sleek remotes.
Carm Lyman, 42, of Napa, California, converted his iPhone 4
into a remote for his household sound system after his iPhone 5
arrived. Lyman can control the audio levels and activate
speakers in various parts of his home as well as access
different music services.
SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM
Apps can convert an old iPhone that has access to WiFi into
a surveillance camera and motion detector. Presence, which is a
free app, provides a live stream from the area you want to
monitor. You can set it up to record video clips when it detects
motion, too.
If you buy a robotic viewing stand for about $100, you can
move the camera 360 degrees rather than stick with a stationary
view.
COOKBOOK
No need to go through recipe books or hunt around for other
devices when you have a kitchen iPhone. Download a cookbook app,
such as My Recipe Book (99 cents) or Big Oven (free), and just
leave the device on the kitchen counter. It takes up almost no
space and will hold far more recipes than any book.
EXTRA STORAGE
Need a place to store old photos and music or other files?
Turn your old phone into a storage drive using a free app like
USB & Wi-Fi Flash Drive.
VOICE RECORDER
Why buy a digital voice recorder when you have a retired
iPhone? Using any of several free apps, including Voice Recorder
and Voice Record Pro, you will have a designated memo recorder
or a device to record interviews and speeches.
DOCUMENT SCANNER
Genius Scan and Doc Scan are two apps that will turn an
iPhone into a handy portable scanner that you can use for work,
school reports, genealogical research, or recording receipts.
And they will not cost you a penny.
For $20 and up, you can buy a stand that makes your iPhone
into a stationary scanner.
BABY MONITOR
Sure, you can spend $100 or more on a baby monitor, or you
can just set your old iPhone up to watch streaming video of your
baby as well as hear and even talk to him or her.
Cloud Baby Monitor ($3.99) also allows parents to receive
the signal on a wireless network or on WiFi so they do not have
to be within a certain number of feet of the monitor.
VEHICLE TRACKER
Whether you need to find your car if it is stolen, record
where you have traveled, or spy on your teenage driver, the
built-in GPS in your phone can be used as a tracking device. An
app like InstaMapper ($2.99) lets you watch the vehicle in
real-time and have a record of it.
Of course, you may end up taking the simple path of letting
a child use your old iPhone as an iPod Touch. Keep in mind that
the phone can still dial 911, even if it does not have cellular
service, Smith said.
You can also use your old phone as a back-up in case your
new model suffers irreparable harm. That said, the battery of a
phone that sits in a drawer unused could drain to the point
where it is no longer viable.
