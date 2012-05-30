Apple CEO wants to make more products in U.S

| RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif.
Chief Executive Tim Cook said he would like to see more
of the company's products assembled at home than in China and
contain more U.S. components such as semiconductors.
Apple has been criticized for relying on low-cost Asian
manufacturers to assemble its products and for contributing to
the decline of the U.S. manufacturing sector.
Cook, who took the helm of the world's most valuable
technology company in August shortly before founder Steve Jobs
died, said manufacturing in the United States was difficult
because of declining tool-and-die manufacturing expertise, among
other things, but he was working on it.
"There are things that can be done in the U.S., not just for
the U.S. market but that can be exported for the world," Cook
told this year's All Things Digital conference, an annual
gathering of A-list technology and media executives in the
upscale California coastal resort town of Rancho Palos Verdes.
"On the assembly piece, could that be done in the U.S.? I
hope so, again, one day," he added.
All of Apple's final assembly is done through Asian contract
manufacturers, particularly Taiwan's Foxconn Technology
and its Chinese factories. Cook noted that Apple does
some component manufacturing in the United States, including the
main microchip that runs the iPhone and iPad.
Apple makes the A5 processor in a 1.6 million square-foot
factory in Austin, Texas, owned by Korean electronic giant
Samsung Electronics. Cook also said
some of the glass for the iPhone and iPad is made in a plant in
Kentucky.
The CEO also talked about how the Pad was just in the "first
innings," but declined to say what was in store for it next.
He reiterated his belief that many consumers will use the
iPad more than computers as he does.
"I love my Mac, but I find myself spending more and more
time on my iPad," he said.
Apple released the iPad in 2010 and it has quickly defined
the tablet computer market, selling more than 67 million units
so far.