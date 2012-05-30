UPDATE 1-Apple CEO sees TV as area of "intense interest"

By Alexei Oreskovic and Poornima Gupta
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. May 29 Apple Inc
Chief Executive Tim Cook said technology for
televisions was of "intense interest" but stressed the company's
efforts would unfold gradually amid speculation the iPad and
iPhone maker was on the brink of unveiling a revolutionary iTV.
In one of his more revealing interviews since assuming the
helm of the world's most valuable company, Cook also said he
hoped someday to see Apple products manufactured in the United
States and outlined his approach to managing an organization
long-associated with its late founder Steve Jobs.
"Another thing that Steve taught us all is to not to be
focused on the past," Cook told this year's All Things Digital
conference, an annual gathering of A-list technology and media
executives in the upscale California coastal resort town of
Rancho Palos Verdes.
Industry insiders and executives say Apple may unveil a
TV-based device in late 2012 or 2013 that has the potential to
shake up the cozy television content and distribution industry
the way the iPod and iPhone disrupted music and mobile content,
but Cook has steered clear of commenting on that issue directly.
"This is an area of intense interest for us," Cook said,
referring to Apple's existing television set-top box product.
"We're going to keep pulling this string and see where it takes
us."
When asked specifically if Apple was making a television
set, Cook said he was not going to answer that question.
Apple already sells a $99 set top box called Apple TV that
streams Netflix and other content. Cook, who has previously said
the Apple TV product had a hobby status inside the company,
noted the company was sticking with it despite not being known
as a "hobby kind of company."
"Here's the way we would look at that, not just at this area
but other areas, and ask can we control the key technology?" he
said in response to a question about how Apple thinks about
improving the television experience for consumers. "Can we make
a significant contribution, far beyond what others have done in
this area? Can we make a product that we would want?"
Apple has been in negotiations with content companies for
its devices. It began talks earlier this year to stream films
owned by EPIX, which is backed by three major movie studios.
The company has a good relationship with content owners and
doesn't see the need to own a content business, Cook said,
adding he has met with several people in that business recently.
MADE IN USA?
In wide-ranging remarks, Cook said he would like to see more
of the company's products assembled at home than in China and
contain more U.S. components such as semiconductors.
Apple has been criticized for relying on low-cost Asian
manufacturers to assemble its products and for contributing to
the decline of the U.S. manufacturing sector.
Cook, who took the helm of the world's most valuable
technology company in August shortly before founder Steve Jobs
died, said manufacturing in the United States was difficult
because of declining tool-and-die manufacturing expertise, among
other things, but he was working on it.
"There are things that can be done in the U.S., not just for
the U.S. market but that can be exported for the world," Cook
said. "On the assembly piece, could that be done in the U.S.? I
hope so, again, one day," he added.
Apple's final assembly is done through Asian contract
manufacturers, particularly Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group
and its listed entity Hon Hai Precision. Cook noted that Apple
does some component manufacturing in the United States,
including the main microchip that runs the iPhone and iPad.
Apple makes the A5 processor in a 1.6 million square-foot
factory in Austin, Texas, owned by Korean electronic giant
Samsung Electronics.
Cook also said some of the glass for the iPhone and iPad is
made in a plant in Kentucky.
The CEO talked about how the iPad was just in the "first
innings," but declined to say what was in store for it next.
He reiterated his belief that many consumers will use the
iPad more than computers. In response to a question about PC
software-maker Microsoft Corp's efforts to enter the
tablet market, Cook brushed off the threat.
"The more you look at the tablet as a PC, the more the
baggage from the past affects the product," he said.
Apple released the iPad in 2010 and it has quickly defined
the tablet computer market, selling more than 67 million units
so far.
DOUBLING DOWN ON SECRECY
The 51-year old Cook said he spends less time focused on
marketing and design as CEO than his predecessor, who Cook said
spent "virtually all of his time on those two things."
At a company the size of Apple, Cook said, having a strong
team is critical.
"You could have an S on your chest and a cape on your back
and not be able to do everything," said Cook, who later cited
Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr as well as Walt Disney
Co Chief Executive Bob Iger as figures that he looks up to.
Cook also discussed efforts to make the company more
transparent on certain issues, such as supplier responsibility
and environmental matters, but stressed he was committed to
preserving Apple's culture.
One Jobs legacy that Cook flagged is Apple's well-known
penchant for going to great lengths to keep details of new
products under tight wraps, noting that he planned to "double
down on secrecy" on products.
But he suggested Apple would not be constrained by its past.
"I love museums, but I don't want to live in one," he said.