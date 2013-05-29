REFILE-Apple CEO sees more 'gamechangers'; hints at wearable devices

By Alexei Oreskovic
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. May 28 Apple Inc
Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday he expects the
iPhone and iPad maker would be responsible for "several more
gamechangers" and that wearable computers could be the next big
thing.
"It's an area where it's ripe for exploration," Cook told an
All Things Digital conference, an annual gathering of technology
and media executives in the California coastal resort town of
Rancho Palos Verdes.
"It's ripe for us all getting excited about. I think there
will be tons of companies playing in this."
His remarks come at a time when worries are mounting that
the company which created the smartphone and tablet markets is
no longer at the top of its game, with a slowdown in earnings
growth hitting its share price.
Cook stopped short of saying if Apple was working on
wearable products, but added that wearable computers had to be
compelling and that Google Inc's Glass -- a cross
between a mobile computer and eyeglasses that can both record
video and surf the Internet -- is likely to have only limited
appeal.
"There's nothing that's going to convince a kid who has
never worn glasses or a band or a watch to wear one, or at least
I haven't seen it," he said. "So I think there's lots of things
to solve in this space."
Cook also said he has a "grand vision" for television that
goes beyond an existing $99 Apple TV streaming device, but did
not go into details. The company has maintained for years that
it harbors an interest in the TV arena.
When asked if Apple has lost its cool, Cook said "absolutely
not" and went on to list statistics of device sales and usage.
He, however, acknowledged that he was frustrated with the sudden
downturn in the firm's stock price.
Since hitting a record close of $702.10 last September, the
world's largest technology company has shed 44 percent, losing
more than $280 billion of market value - or more than the entire
market capitalization of Google.
In April, Apple reported its first quarterly profit decline
in over a decade and was also shunned by some well-known fund
managers in the first quarter, with John Griffin's Blue Ridge
Capital selling off its shares and Chase Coleman's Tiger Global
Management sharply cutting their position.
Cook has tried to reset heightened expectations around the
company and he has stressed that the company's position remains
strong and has opened up more of its treasure trove to
investors, doubling its cash return program to $100 billion by
the end of 2015.
Cook's appearance at the conference follows his grilling by
a Senate panel last week about Apple's tax management strategy.
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has
found that Apple in 2012 avoided paying $9 billion in U.S.
taxes, using a strategy involving three offshore units with no
discernible tax home, or "residence".
But Cook, in his first congressional testimony since
becoming Apple CEO in 2011, said his company is a major
taxpayer, handing over nearly $6 billion in cash to the U.S.
government in 2012.
Referring to the testimony, Cook said he felt strongly about
the conclusions the subcommittee arrived at.
"So I thought it was very important to go tell our story and
to view that as an opportunity instead of a pain in the ass."