UPDATE 1-Apple CEO sees more 'gamechangers'; hints at wearable devices

By Alexei Oreskovic and Poornima Gupta
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif./SAN FRANCISCO, May 28 (Reuters)
- A pple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook defended the
company's record of innovation under his stewardship, saying he
expected it would release "several more game changers" and
hinting that wearable computers could be among them.
"It's an area where it's ripe for exploration," Cook said on
Tuesday at the All Things Digital conference, an annual
gathering of technology and media executives in the California
coastal resort town of Rancho Palos Verdes.
"It's ripe for us all getting excited about. I think there
will be tons of companies playing in this."
His remarks come at a time when worries are mounting that
the company which created the smartphone and tablet markets is
ceding ground to competitors such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Google Inc, with a slowdown in earnings
growth hitting its share price.
Cook stopped short of clarifying if Apple was working on
wearable products amid speculation that it is developing a
smartwatch, saying only that wearable computers had to be
compelling.
He added that Google's Glass -- a cross between a mobile
computer and eyeglasses that can both record video and access
the Internet -- is likely to have only limited appeal.
"There's nothing that's going to convince a kid who has
never worn glasses or a band or a watch to wear one, or at least
I haven't seen it," he said in the near one-and-a-half-hour
question and answer session.
"So I think there's lots of things to solve in this space."
Cook also said he has a "grand vision" for television that
goes beyond an existing $99 Apple TV streaming device, but did
not go into details. The company has maintained for years that
it harbors an interest in doing more in the TV arena.
Apple is not averse to doing a large acquisition if the
acquired company could help Apple develop an important product,
he said, noting it has done nine acquisitions in the current
fiscal year, versus the company's historical average of about
six deals a year.
Cook also hinted at updates to the company's iOS mobile
software, saying the future of iOS would be evident when it
holds its annual developer conference next month, and said the
company was investing heavily in online services such as its
mapping application.
Its Apple maps service that replaced a Google Maps app last
September contained embarrassing errors, drawing fierce
criticism from consumers and reviewers and forcing Cook to offer
a public apology.
When asked if Apple has lost its cool, Cook said "absolutely
not" and went on to list statistics of device sales and usage.
He, however, acknowledged that he was frustrated with the sudden
downturn in the firm's stock price.
Since hitting a record close of $702.10 last September, the
world's largest technology company has shed 44 percent, losing
more than $280 billion of market value - or more than the entire
market capitalization of Google.
In April, Apple reported its first quarterly profit decline
in over a decade and was also shunned by some well-known fund
managers in the first quarter, with John Griffin's Blue Ridge
Capital selling off its shares and Chase Coleman's Tiger Global
Management sharply cutting their position.
Cook has tried to reset heightened expectations around the
company and he has stressed that the company's position remains
strong, noting it has opened up more of its treasure trove to
investors, doubling its cash return program to $100 billion by
the end of 2015.
Cook, who said that Apple's large size means it gets more
scrutiny from governments and regulators, announced that the
company has hired Lisa Jackson, who served as the Administrator
of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2009 to 2013.
Jackson will be reporting directly to Cook and overseeing
Apple's environmental issues, he said.
The sense that Apple has lost some of its luster was
evidenced when one member of the audience criticized the company
for its apparent lack of exciting new technologies and compared
Cook to Gil Amelio, a former Apple CEO who presided over a low
point in Apple's history during the mid-1990s.
"We believe very much in the element of surprise," Cook
responded. "We think customers love surprises."