UPDATE 1-Apple's CEO Cook kicks off event, music service expected

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 10
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook kicked off the company's annual confab for
its developers on Monday, where the company is expected to
unveil a new design and revamped features for its iOS mobile
operating system along with a new streaming-music service.
Apple began its product showcase by announcing a new
operating system for the Mac called "Mavericks," moving away
from its penchant for naming its computer software after big
cats. The new OS can now handle multiple display and "tagging"
of documents, among other new features.
In an unusual move, the company also shared the stage with
little-known startup Anki, which was given the opportunity to
show off a game.
Cook has seen Apple's stock fall 37 percent after it touched
a high of $705 in September as competition in the key smartphone
market escalated.
He told the audience of developers at the Moscone Center in
San Francisco that Apple's App Store now has 900,000 apps, which
have been downloaded a total of 50 billion times.
The conference, tickets to which sold out in just over a
minute when it opened up in April, comes as South Korean rival
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has solidified its lead
in the smartphone market with a 33 percent share followed by
Apple with 18 percent during the first quarter, according to
market research firm IDC.
Cook is under pressure to show that the company that created
the smartphone and tablet markets is not slowing down as
deep-pocketed competitors such as Samsung and Google Inc
encroach on its share.
Investor concerns now center around whether Apple will be
able to come up with more groundbreaking products as smartphone
and tablet market gets more crowded.