NEWSMAKER-Cook's vision center stage after Jobs' departure

NEW YORK, Aug. 24 Tim Cook, the small-town
football fanatic turned chief executive of the world's largest
technology company, long faced the question of whether he had
the same remarkable vision as his predecessor Steve Jobs.
The question became even more important on Wednesday when
Jobs resigned from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Cook took his place,
with Jobs' recommendation.
Apple's long-time chief operating officer, Cook was
confirmed as CEO by the company's board, and Jobs was named
chairman. Jobs has been on medical leave.[ID:nN1E77N22S]
Cook now must prove that his technology instincts are as
sharp as when he joined Apple in 1998 after leaving the
once-mighty Compaq, then the world's top PC maker. At the time
Apple was barely afloat.
His gut decision during his first meeting with Jobs not only
changed his life but altered the course of technology history.
"My most significant discovery so far in my life was the
result of one single decision, my decision to join Apple," Cook
told Auburn University students at his alma mater last year.
"Working at Apple was never in any plan that I outlined for
myself, but was without a doubt the best decision that I ever
made."
Now, as leader of one of the most highly recognizable
brands, Cook will be called upon to satisfy investors and
consumers who know Apple as a technology pioneer.
People who have known and worked with Cook over the past
two decades use terms like "brilliant" and "phenomenal" to
describe him.
He is also called a supply chain genius at a company that
values operational efficiency nearly as much as design. Still,
after years of relative anonymity as Jobs' No. 2, Cook is in
some ways untested.
"Tim has been de facto CEO for some time and the company
has been hugely successful," said Colin Gillis, an analyst at
BGC Financial. "The vision and the road map are intact."
Cook started taking on more responsibility after Jobs was
diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer and had a liver
transplant. Jobs is on his third medical leave.
Despite his ill health and ongoing speculation about if and
when Jobs would leave Apple, he turned up time and again at
milestone company events to the delight and surprise of Wall
Street and Main Street.
IN IT TO WIN
One of the things Cook shares with Jobs is sheer
competitiveness.
"He's not in it for the fame or the ego or the money. He's
in it to win," said Greg Petsch, who was Cook's boss at Compaq
Computer in the late 1990s.
How Cook got his job is part of Apple legend. As recounted
in the Wall Street Journal, Jobs, then newly returned to Apple
to reinvigorate the company, had turned down several applicants
in characteristically brusque fashion, including walking out
midway through one interview.
By Cook's own account, they took to each other instantly,
and Cook made his fateful decision. He was told he would be a
fool to leave Compaq for an also-ran on the verge of
bankruptcy. But his mind was made up.
"I listened to my intuition, not the left side of my
brain," Cook said.
Jobs and Cook have balanced each other ever since. Where
Jobs is famous for his explosive temper, firing employees on
the spot, Cook is described as down-to-earth and soft-spoken.
Where Jobs is known for his New Age interest in
vegetarianism and spirituality, Cook, who is from Alabama,
loves Auburn U football and is a fitness fanatic.
And where Jobs enjoyed rockstar-like fame early in his
career as a pioneer of the computer era, the intensely private
Cook toiled for years in obscurity, an operations wonk who
became chief lieutenant at one of the world's coolest
companies.
A person who worked with Cook at Apple said, "He has a steel
trap of a mind."
"He not only knows everything about what he's doing, he
knows everything about what you're doing, too."
Some say Cook's achievements, not to mention his skillful
management of Apple's resurgent Mac unit, show he is much more
than a by-the-numbers supply chain expert.
"They call him an operational genius, but Tim's a lot more
strategic than he's been getting credit for," said Petsch.
Although operations executives are not generally considered
CEO material, Petsch pointed to former Intel (INTC.O) CEO Craig
Barrett's rise to the top from COO jobs.
"He is very highly regarded internally at Apple," said
Ashok Kumar, an analyst at Rodman & Renshaw. "From a succession
perspective, they could not possibly identify a better
candidate. He has a track record to back it up."
Others argue that it is outdated to think of Apple as
simply a vehicle for Jobs' savant-like technology vision.
Jobs has for years been surrounded by a superbly talented
management team, executives like design chief Jonathan Ive,
mobile software guru Scott Forstall and product marketing head
Phil Schiller, who will be there for Cook.
'IMPROBABLE' JOURNEY
There is little doubt that much of the Apple mystique
revolves around Jobs. His far-sighted, sometimes
counterintuitive approach has guided Apple to a string of
triumphs.
Although Jobs was involved in strategic decisions Cook has
been running the company day-to-day.
Cook has acknowledged that Apple's headquarters in
Cupertino, California, is a long way from Robertsdale, Alabama,
calling his journey "improbable."
"I am where I am in life because my parents sacrificed more
than they should have, because of teachers, professors, friends
and mentors who cared more than they had to, and because of
Steve Jobs and Apple," Cook said last year at Auburn.
Cook was the middle of three boys in a family described by
people in Robertsdale as "real nice." His parents, Geraldine
and Donald, have become local celebrities of a sort, as their
son's star has risen.
At Robertsdale High School, Cook finished No. 2 in his class
of roughly 175 students in 1978, was president of the National
Honor Society, played in the band, and was voted "most
studious," according to the yearbook.
He earned a degree in industrial engineering from Auburn in
1982, and received his MBA from Duke University in 1988.
WORKAHOLIC
Cook's technology career traces the arc of the early days
of the computer revolution.
He spent 12 years at IBM working in distribution and
manufacturing in North America before moving in 1994 to
computer reseller Intelligent Electronics, where he developed a
reputation as an operations maven.
"The guy is just a phenomenal operating executive," said
Mark Briggs, who was Cook's boss at IE. Briggs remembers a
highly analytical executive, focused on metrics, who overhauled
the company's supply chain.
"He just works all the time, that's his life."
Compaq had hired Cook in 1997 to be vice president of
worldwide materials, but he spent only six months at the
Houston-based company before defecting to Apple.
His impact on Apple was swift. The company, which had
reported a $1 billion loss in fiscal 1997, swung to a profit in
fiscal 1998.
Apple simplified its product lines, cut the number of
distributors and resellers, and outsourced some manufacturing,
among other changes. This had the effect of reducing bloated
inventory to a fifth of levels in the previous year.
Gross margin, which stood at 19 percent in 1997, surged to
25 percent in 1998 and climbed to 39.4 percent by fiscal 2010.
Cook took over as head of global sales in 2000, and was
appointed to lead Apple's Mac division in 2004. He was promoted
to the COO spot in 2005.
He was Jobs' go-to guy.
