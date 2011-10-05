CEO Cook kicks off Apple's next act

* Apple executives Forstall, Cue part of launch
* iPhone unveiled by marketing chief Phil Schiller
By Poornima Gupta
CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct 4 The launch of Apple
Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone 4S showed just how much fans miss the
showmanship of Steve Jobs. But it also gave observers a hint as
to how new helmsman Tim Cook might prefer to do things.
CEO Cook ably directed the proceedings but unlike his
long-time boss and master showman, quickly handed over the
reins to his executive team for the actual unveiling of the new
phone.
"What he did is let the team shine through," said Forrester
Research analyst Frank Gillett. "What we may see is a somewhat
different style, and frankly a healthy style that says: Look,
this is a team that works together, there's a deep bench; it's
not just one person."
The event, though as usual choreographed to a tee, lacked
the oomph and pizazz of Apple events in years past and sorely
missed the star power that Jobs brought to the unveilings.
And it did little to alleviate concerns about whether the
company would stay a creative force to be reckoned with beyond
the next year or so without its founder and visionary at the
helm.
"There is every reason to be confident the company will not
miss a beat operationally," said John Jackson, analyst with CCS
Insight, after attending the event. "In terms of product
execution and in terms of vision, it's fair to wonder out aloud
if Apple is going to maintain its pace of innovation in terms
of products and business model."
In the intensely competitive mobile arena, branding and
marketing play critical roles. Part of Apple's mystique came
from Jobs, a Silicon Valley icon who infused Apple launch
events with his charisma, turning them into some of the hottest
dates on the tech calendar.
The widespread disappointment with the new iPhone 4S had
little to do with the device itself or the presentations but
more to do with the fact that expectations had run high for a
completely new phone leading up to the event, analysts said.
"Tim Cook did fine," Jackson said. "It wasn't one of these
things where he set the world on fire. He held up his end of
the bargain."
"What is striking about this is that this is the beginning
of a new era at Apple and today's event brought that home," he
added. "The bench picks up where Steve lets off."
WINNING FORMULA
Jobs has long been a larger than life figure inside and
outside the company he co-founded.
Famous for his "one more thing" mantra to introduce the
show-stopper, Jobs' showmanship captivated the audience. His
product unveilings were watched by millions of fans and
dissected by Wall Street analysts.
Expecting Cook to replicate Jobs' on-stage presence is
unfair to the operations maven, perhaps even unwise, analysts
said.
"I see nothing here that says the formula's not working,"
said Gillett. "It's certainly different characters running the
game. It will be most interesting to see how it plays out in
the market, when the products ship."
Instead, Apple's new product-reveal strategy appears to be
to highlight the team. And few felt Apple needed to tweak its
winning formula for product launches in the absence of Jobs,
including conveying ahead of time what to expect at the event.
Cook, who strode onstage from the get-go, outlined a brief
introduction to the company's achievements and its momentum in
a conversational tone and seemed at ease.
The iPhone 4S itself was unveiled by Apple's marketing
chief Phil Schiller, while software head Scott Forstall and
Apple veteran Eddy Cue talked about the updates to the
operating system and iTunes.
The iPhone's launch took place for the first time in years
at Apple central on 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, California.
This kept at bay many of the Apple faithful who typically turn
up in droves and eliminated the carnival-like atmosphere that
often surrounds its product introductions.
Access to the event itself was limited to the number of
people they could squeeze into Apple's on-campus auditorium.
Some observers had already remarked that Apple's invitation
to the event lacked the typical suspense -- the invite clearly
stated "Let's talk iPhone" -- as opposed to the cryptic
one-liners that had accompanied past missives.
"Steve has a charisma and a stage presence that's
unmatched," said Tim Bajarin, analyst with Creative Strategies.
"But having said that, in the end, even though Steve's stage
presence is important, what you really care about is what he
said."
"And in that context, they nailed it" on Tuesday, he added.
"They communicated well not only the vision and the direction,
but what they've got in the way of new products and why the
consumer would want it."
(Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Noel Randewich;
Editing by Edwin Chan and Richard Chang)