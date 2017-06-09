Apple's Cook tells MIT graduates: temper technology with humanity

| CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 9
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 9 Apple CEO Tim Cook on
Friday warned graduates at MIT, a pioneer in fields like
computers and robots, about technology's dehumanizing aspects
and urged them to infuse its development with their own values.
"I’m not worried about artificial intelligence giving
computers the ability to think like humans," Cook said in his
commencement speech at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology. "I'm more concerned about people thinking like
computers, without values or compassion, without concern for
consequence."
Speaking to thousands of students and their families at
MIT's Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus, Cook praised the
benefits of new devices and social media. But he also cautioned
that the same technologies can divide people through threats to
privacy or security, and said technology must be tempered with
human knowledge.
"Technology is capable of doing great things, but it doesn't
want to do great things. It doesn't want anything," the Apple
Inc chief executive said. "That part takes all of us."
Cook’s speech did not break new ground for him as head of
the world's most valuable technology company but added some
context around some of his past decisions, such as taking
controversial stances to protect privacy rights and investing
heavily in green technologies.
Cook has criticized President Donald Trump’s policies but
offered only a gentle joke at the president's expense on Friday,
telling students it is obvious they have taken over Trump’s
Twitter account.
“I can tell college students are behind it because most of
the tweets happen at 3 a.m.,” Cook said.
His 15-minute talk stood in contrast to a lengthier
graduation speech his predecessor, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs,
gave at MIT rival Stanford University in 2005, in which Jobs
outlined his free-thinking background and told graduates to find
work they loved.
Cook took a more conventional career path to the top of
Apple, where he became CEO in 2011 after stints at IBM and
Compaq.
Cook, who is openly gay but famously circumspect, gave few
details about his own life on Friday except to outline what he
described as a frustrating search for meaning until joining
Apple.
He said at one point he sought guidance in religion and last
year met with Pope Francis, who Cook said reinforced his own
sense that technology must be harnessed with strong values. He
said Francis told him, “Never has humanity had such power over
itself, yet nothing ensures that it will be used wisely."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)