CORRECTED-Apple tells U.S. judge 'impossible' to unlock new iPhones

(Corrects spelling of U.S. Attorney Robert Capers' last name in
8th paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 20 Apple Inc told a U.S.
judge that accessing data stored on a locked iPhone would be
"impossible" with devices using its latest operating system, but
the company has the "technical ability" to help law enforcement
unlock older phones.
Apple's position was laid out in a brief filed late Monday,
after a federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn, New York, sought
its input as he weighed a U.S. Justice Department request to
force the company to help authorities access a seized iPhone
during an investigation.
In court papers, Apple said that for the 90 percent of its
devices running iOS 8 or higher, granting the Justice
Department's request "would be impossible to perform" after it
strengthened encryption methods.
Those devices include a feature that prevents anyone without
the device's passcode from accessing its data, including Apple
itself.
The feature was adopted in 2014 amid heightened privacy
concerns following leaks by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden about NSA surveillance programs.
Apple told U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein it could
access the 10 percent of its devices that continue to use older
systems, including the one at issue in the case. But it urged
the judge to not require it to comply with the Justice
Department's request.
"Forcing Apple to extract data in this case, absent clear
legal authority to do so, could threaten the trust between Apple
and its customers and substantially tarnish the Apple brand,"
Apple's lawyers wrote.
A spokeswoman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers,
whose office is handling the case, declined comment.
Earlier this month, Orenstein expressed skepticism about
whether he could require Apple to disable security on the
iPhone, citing Congress' failure to act on the issue of
encryption despite the urging of the Justice Department and
Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Orenstein deferred ruling until Apple could had a chance to
say if it was technically feasible and, if so, whether
compliance with the proposed order would be unduly burdensome."
A hearing is expected on Friday.
The case is In re Order requiring Apple, Inc to assist in
the execution of a search warrant issued by the court, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-mc-01902.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)