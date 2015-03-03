Apple plans fix next week for newly uncovered Freak security bug

BOSTON, March 3 An Apple Inc spokesman said on Tuesday that the company plans to release a fix next week to mitigate the newly uncovered 'Freak' security flaw affecting Safari browsers on its iOS and OS X operating systems.

A vulnerability in web encryption technology could enable attackers to spy on communications of users with vulnerable software, including Apple's Safari browser and Google Inc's Android browser, according to researchers who uncovered the flaw. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Christian Plumb)