Researchers say Apple iOS bug makes most devices vulnerable to attack

BOSTON Nov 10 Researchers with cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc said on Monday that they have uncovered a bug in Apple Inc's iOS operating system for the iPad and iPhone that makes most devices vulnerable to remote cyberattacks.

They disclosed their research in a blog posting: www.fireeye.com/blog/. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
