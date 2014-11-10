Researchers say Apple iOS bug makes most devices vulnerable to attack

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
BOSTON Nov 10 Researchers with cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc said on Monday that they have uncovered a bug in Apple Inc's iOS operating system for the iPad and iPhone that makes most devices vulnerable to remote cyberattacks.
They disclosed their research in a blog posting: www.fireeye.com/blog/. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes