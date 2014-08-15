Apple moves data storage onto Chinese soil through China Telecom deal

BEIJING Aug 15 Apple Inc has begun
storing personal data for some Chinese users on servers provided
by China Telecom, marking the first time that the
company has stored user data on mainland Chinese soil.
Apple attributed the move to an effort to improve the speed
and reliability of its service.
It also represents a departure from the policies of some
technology companies, notably Google Inc, which has
long refused to build data centres in China due to censorship
and privacy concerns.
All data stored with China Telecom, as with all data centre
providers worldwide, will be encrypted, Apple said in a
statement on Friday.
"Apple takes user security and privacy very seriously," it
said. "We have added China Telecom to our list of data centre
providers to increase bandwidth and improve performance for our
customers in mainland china. All data stored with our providers
is encrypted. China Telecom does not have access to the
content."
A spokesman for China Telecom declined to comment.
Technology companies seek to position data centres as close
to their customers as possible because smaller physical
distances mean faster service speeds.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)