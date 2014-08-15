UPDATE 2-Apple begins storing users' personal data on servers in China

(Adds background)
By Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten
BEIJING Aug 15 Apple Inc has begun
keeping the personal data of some Chinese users on servers in
mainland China, marking the first time the tech giant is storing
user data on Chinese soil.
The storage of user data in China represents a departure
from the policies of some technology companies, notably Google
Inc, which has long refused to build data centres in
China due to censorship and privacy concerns.
Apple said the move was part of an effort to improve the
speed and reliability of its iCloud service, which lets users
store pictures, e-mail and other data. Positioning data centres
as close to customers as possible means faster service.
The data will be kept on servers provided by China Telecom
Corp Ltd, the country's third-largest wireless
carrier, Apple said in a statement on Friday.
"Apple takes user security and privacy very seriously," it
said. "We have added China Telecom to our list of data centre
providers to increase bandwidth and improve performance for our
customers in mainland china. All data stored with our providers
is encrypted. China Telecom does not have access to the
content."
A source with knowledge of the situation said the encryption
keys for Apple's data on China Telecom servers would be stored
offshore and not made available to China Telecom.
Apple has said it has devised encryption systems for
services such as iMessage that even Apple itself cannot unlock.
But some experts expressed scepticism that Apple would be able
to withhold user data in the event of a government request.
"If they're making out that the data is protected and secure
that's a little disingenuous because if they want to operate a
business here, that'd have to comply with demands from the
authorities," said Jeremy Goldkorn, director of Danwei.com, a
research firm focused on Chinese media, internet and consumers.
"On the other hand if they don't store Chinese user data on
a Chinese server they're basically risking a crackdown from the
authorities."
Goldkorn added that data stored in the United States is
subject to similar U.S. regulations where the government can use
court orders to demand private data.
A spokesman for China Telecom declined to comment.
GOOGLE, MICROSOFT
With its rising middle class, China has become an
increasingly important market for Apple. Sales of the iPhone
rose almost 50 percent in China in the three months ended June
and salvaged an otherwise lackluster quarter for the Cupertino
company.
Other companies have opted not to situate servers in China,
where they would have to comply with local laws.
Google publicly abandoned China in 2010 and moved its
services, including its search engine, to Hong Kong-based
servers after refusing to comply with Chinese government
censorship. Microsoft Corp also does not have servers
for its email service in China.
Yahoo Inc came under criticism in 2005 after it
handed to Chinese authorities emails that led to the
imprisonment of Shi Tao, a journalist who obtained and leaked an
internal censorship order the government had sent Chinese media.
"China doesn't want any digital service offered to Chinese
people to be hosted offshore," said Goldkorn. "I suppose it was
inevitable that Apple had to comply if they were using foreign
servers for Chinese user data."
In July, Apple's iPhone was branded a danger to China's
national security by state media, because of the smartphone's
ability to track and time-stamp user locations. Apple denied
tracking user locations.
Apple has frequently come under fire from Chinese state
media, which accused the company of providing user data to U.S.
intelligence agencies and have called for 'severe punishment'.
The U.S. company has strongly denied working with any
government agencies to create back doors into its products or
servers. "We have also never allowed access to our servers. And
we never will," Apple has previously stated.
News of the China Telecom deal emerged Thursday after a
local government website in the southeastern province of Fujian
announced that iCloud had migrated to China Telecom's servers
after 15 months of rigorous testing and review. The website
article is no longer available on the site.
