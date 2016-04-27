版本:
Police investigate death at Apple headquarters in California -reports

April 27 A person has been found dead in a conference room at Apple headquarters in Northern California, and police were investigating, local media reported on Wednesday.

The East Bay Times newspaper reported that an emergency call was made at 8:35 a.m. from Apple's campus in Cupertino and that the victim, who had suffered a head wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local television station KTVU said investigators from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office were en route to the scene.

Reuters could not confirm the report and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

