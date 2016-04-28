CORRECTED-Man found dead at Apple headquarters was 25 years old

(Corrects day of week in paragraphs 1-3)

April 28 The Apple Inc employee found dead at the company's California headquarters was Edward Mackowiak, 25, the Santa Clara Coroner's office said on Thursday.

Mackowiak's body was found Wednesday at Apple's Cupertino campus, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County coroner's office said. She did not release a cause of death.

On Wednesday, local media reported that the victim had suffered a head wound and a gun was discovered near his body. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bernard Orr)