April 28 The Apple Inc employee found dead at the company's California headquarters died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, police said on Thursday.

"The Coroner's office has identified the decedent as Edward Thomas Mackowiak, age 25. The Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was suicide and the cause was a gunshot to the head," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bernard Orr)