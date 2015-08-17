Apple hires banks to lead potential Kangaroo bond debut

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc has mandated CBA,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to hold investor calls with debt
investors starting tomorrow for a potential debut offering of
Kangaroo bonds.
The US technology company has sold bonds in Swiss francs,
yen and sterling this year, as it diversifies away from its core
currency of US dollars.
It has pledged to return $200 billion in cash to
shareholders by the end of March 2017, and has increased the
size of its share buyback programme to $140 billion. It said in
March that it would access the international and domestic debt
markets to help fund the programme.
