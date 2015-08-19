Apple considering 4- and 7-year tenors for Kangaroo debut

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple, rated
Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), is gearing up for a debut Kangaroo issue
this week, according to bankers with knowledge of the
transaction. This follows a series of successful Australian and
Asian investor calls yesterday.
Expectations centre on a benchmark dual-tranche offering via
joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, with
four- and seven-year tenors favoured at the moment.
The deal is likely to be announced either later today or
tomorrow, alongside initial guidance, with pricing seen either
on Thursday or Friday.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)