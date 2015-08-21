Apple tightens price guidance for Kangaroo debut

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), has tightened price guidance for its three-tranche debut offering of Kangaroo bonds ahead of pricing later today.

Price talk for the fixed and floating-rate four-year notes is now 65bp-70bp over asset swaps and three-month BBSW, versus 70bp area previously. For the fixed-rate seven-year tranche, guidance is now 110bp-115bp are over asset swaps versus 115bp area beforehand.

Orders have exceeded A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) and market participants expect Apple to price at the tight end of the new guidance ranges. CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are joint leads. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)