Record-breaking Apple bond set to bear fruit for Kangaroo market

* Jumbo Kangaroo trade paves the way for more corporate bond supply

By John Weavers

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (IFR) - Australia's under-utilised corporate bond market received a major shot in the arm this week when the world's biggest company by market value made its Kangaroo debut.

Apple broke several records with Australia's largest bond offering from any overseas issuer, a feat which could pave the way for other global blue-chips to make the trip Down Under.

The A$2.25 billion ($1.65 billion) raised is also more than double the local A$1 billion record for a non-financial corporate issuer, set on two separate occasions by Australian mining giant BHP Billiton in October 2012 and March 2015.

The unprecedented issue reveals the depth of demand for high-quality corporate paper, and raises hopes that Australia's bank-dominated local market will become a more important funding alternative for global issuers.

Pricing was all important, for while Australian asset managers were keen to add Apple to their rather narrow portfolios - a useful marketing tool to help attract clients - this did not guarantee they would place large orders.

Joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs clearly understood this as they went out with attractive initial guidance two days after Tuesday's well-received round of calls with Asian and Australian investors.

Fixed-rate four- and seven-year tranches were marketed at 70bp area and 115bp area over asset swaps, respectively, alongside an additional four-year floater.

With Westpac having sold a dual-tranche five-year on July 17 at 90bp over asset swaps and three-month BBSW, corporate-starved Aussie fund managers were offered compelling terms to pick up the Apple paper.

On an interpolated curve basis, Aa1/AA+ rated Apple was indicating a 85bp margin for a five-year offering, just 5bp less than Australia's four lower-rated major banks (Aa2/AA-/AA-), which dominate local fund allocations.

Even after Friday's Apple trade, Australian dollar senior unsecured bank issuance (domestic and Kangaroos) in 2015 is more than four times the amount raised by foreign and local companies - A$32.1 billion versus A$8.0 billion.

Lack of supply has long been a problem for Australia's corporate bond market, as the country's biggest and high-yield companies typically target the deeper US and euro markets while the competitive domestic syndicated loan market provides most smaller firms' financing needs.

Crucially, Apple's initial guidance was also attractive in relative value currency terms with a 9bp premium offered over its euro November 2020s that would swap back into Australian dollars at around 106bp over BBSW.

This represented an essential carrot for Asian investors and those Australian funds that could otherwise buy cheaper Apple bonds overseas. Local funds often look to offshore comps as key pricing references even if they lack the currency flexibility to invest overseas.

The leads compiled a bumper book in excess of A$3 billion that enabled guidance to be tightened to 65bp-70bp and 110b-115bp without a significant decline in orders before Friday's pricing at the tight end of these ranges.

Demand was balanced between the two maturities. The A$1.1 billion two-piece four-year consisted of a A$700 million floating-rate note and a A$400 million 2.85 percent August 28 2019 fixed-rate note, priced at 99.887 for a yield of 2.88 percent, equivalent to 96bp over the 2019 Australian Commonwealth government bond. The A$1.15 billion 3.7 percent seven-year priced at 99.939 to yield 3.71 percent, 141.4bp wide of ACGBs.

While Apple's debut is a clear success, previous false dawns have dampened predictions of a surge in corporate Kangaroo issuance. Bankers had hoped that BP's well received A$500 million debut in August 2012 would kick start the market but the UK energy firm's subsequent trade fell flat as it raised just A$300 million from another five-year offering 15 months later.

French energy company Total also underwhelmed with its A$350 million five-year sale in November 2014, two months after state-owned Korea National Oil Corp also raised A$350 million via its five-year debut. A$500 million is seen as the minimum-sized trade to tempt most global corporate issuers to Australia.

There have also been sporadic success stories, however, most recently with SABMiller's stunning A$700 million five-year print on July 31. The world's second-largest brewer by revenue showed there is plenty of depth in the Australian corporate bond market for the right name at the right price.

Although the SABMiller issue, through FBG Treasury (Aust), was technically a domestic corporate offering, investors treated it as a corporate Kangaroo because its global parent is the guarantor.

Similarly, Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore received a warm reception for its A$500 million five-year trade last September that, like SABMiller, was issued via a local subsidiary.

Neither of these trades gets close to Apple's stellar debut, which as well as being Australia's biggest corporate bond is the first multi-tenor corporate offering in the Kangaroo market. The seven-year piece also represents the longest maturity to date for a corporate Kangaroo.

Importantly, Apple raised a similar amount in US dollar equivalent terms as it did in its four other overseas ports of call; November 2014's 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion) eight- and 12-year trade, this February's Sfr1.25 billion ($1.28 billion) 10- and 15-year sale, June's 250 trillion yen ($2.1 billion) five-year global yen print and last month's 1.25 billion pounds ($1.95 billion) 14- and 27-year sterling issuance.

One advantage with Kangaroo trades is they can be lubricated by Australian banks' huge demand for foreign currency funding, estimated this year to be around $40 billion-$50 billion equivalent. Since Aussie banks must pay hedging costs on their foreign currency borrowings to avoid adding to systemic risk, offshore issuers can benefit by taking the other side of the hedging contract when they borrow in Australian dollars.