Apple hires banks for potential Kangaroo bonds

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 1 (IFR) - Apple Inc, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ANZ for a potential issue of Kangaroo bonds under the computer giant's Australian dollar debt issuance programme.
The official announcement of the Kangaroo mandate coincides with a Reuters report that Apple plans to sell US$1bn of 30-year Formosa bonds in Taiwan.
Apple made its debut in the Kangaroo market last August with a record-busting A$2.25 billion ($1.6 billion) three-tranche sale with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and CBA as arrangers. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio