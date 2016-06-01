Apple hires banks for potential Kangaroo bonds

SYDNEY, June 1 (IFR) - Apple Inc, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ANZ for a potential issue of Kangaroo bonds under the computer giant's Australian dollar debt issuance programme.

The official announcement of the Kangaroo mandate coincides with a Reuters report that Apple plans to sell US$1bn of 30-year Formosa bonds in Taiwan.

Apple made its debut in the Kangaroo market last August with a record-busting A$2.25 billion ($1.6 billion) three-tranche sale with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and CBA as arrangers. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)