Apple nets A$1.425bn from three-tranche Kangaroo

SYDNEY, June 3 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple has
raised a combined A$1.425 billion ($1.03 billion) from today's
three-tranche sale of fixed-rate Kangaroo bonds.
The 2.65% A$650 million four-year, 3.35% A$450 million
7.6-year (due January 10 2024) and the A$325 million 10-year
notes priced in line with final guidance at 82bp, 125bp and
135bp over asset swaps, respectively.
Today's issuance is the second biggest corporate transaction
in the Australian dollar market by an offshore or domestic
corporation, behind Apple's own A$2.25 billion four and
seven-year Kangaroo debut in August 2015.
ANZ, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners
for today's transaction.
(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)