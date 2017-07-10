FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple to build second data center in Denmark in push for renewable energy
2017年7月10日 / 早上7点47分 / 2 天前

Apple to build second data center in Denmark in push for renewable energy

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will build its second data center in southern Denmark, to be powered entirely by renewable energy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.

The data center, which is due to begin operations in 2019, will power Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe.

Apple will invest around 6 billion Danish crowns ($920 million) in the project, Danish media reported.

The first data center in Denmark with a price tag of around 850 million euros will begin operations this year. ($1 = 6.5197 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

