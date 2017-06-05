Amazon-Apple TV deal shows tough road to cooperation for tech rivals

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 5,
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, A deal bringing Amazon
Prime Video to Apple TV, announced on Monday at Apple Inc's
developer conference after years of talk, shows how
competitive tensions among Silicon Valley titans can stand in
the way of serving customers.
The logic of linking Apple TV, a device for watching
television over the internet, with Amazon.com Inc's
booming video-streaming service looks obvious.
Apple needs great video to sell its TV player. Amazon needs
places to stream its TV shows so that people sign up for its
Prime club to watch them - and buy more toilet paper, too.
Viewers want to watch their favorite programs on whatever device
they choose.
Yet Monday's announcement, rather than being routine, was
the result of a negotiation stretching back at least to 2015
when Amazon stopped selling Apple TVs on its retail site.
Amazon had explained that move by saying it wanted to avoid
confusing customers who would expect Prime Video to be on
devices sold by Amazon. Critics instead saw a negotiating tactic
to get Prime Video onto the Apple device, and a prod for people
to buy Amazon's competing Fire TV players.
"Whenever these companies try to freeze each other out, the
consumer always loses," said Paul Verna, an analyst at research
firm eMarketer.
Amazon and Apple declined to comment on how their
differences have affected customers. The companies said Amazon
shows will be available on Apple TV later this year, but did not
specify a date.
Streaming is not the only example where a spat between Apple
and Amazon limited customer choice. Amazon's popular
voice-controlled speaker, the Echo, can be told to play songs
from an Amazon music account or even Spotify, but not from Apple
Music.
Amazon's Kindle app for Apple's iPhone lets people read but
not buy books, which must be purchased directly from Amazon's
website.
According to former Amazon employees, the company at times
brings in tangential business concerns as leverage in
negotiations.
"The outcomes of these deals may factor into future
conversations," said Scott Jacobson, a former Amazon manager and
now managing director of Madrona Venture Group.
It was not clear how Amazon and Apple came to terms on the
video player.
Analysts estimate that the ascendance of Prime Video gave
Amazon a better starting point for negotiations. Its shows and
films have started winning awards, including three Oscars in
2017. The internet video player with most market share, Roku,
not only offers Prime Video but has a smaller price tag than
Apple TV.
"It put Apple TV at a big disadvantage," said Alan Wolk,
lead analyst for TV industry publication TV EV.
Amazon declined to comment on whether it will again sell
Apple TVs.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker)