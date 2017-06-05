UPDATE 3-Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into the living room

(Adds details on HomePod, augmented reality, share price)
By Stephen Nellis
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5 Apple Inc on
Monday introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that
can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, taking
aim at Amazon.com Inc's Alexa feature and Echo devices.
The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple
for more than two years as the world's most valuable technology
company looks to make up for a dip in iPhone sales and new ways
to get customers to use more of its money-making apps and
services.
Apple's Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349
speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the
company's Apple Music service, send text messages, check news
and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like
lightbulbs and thermostats.
HomePod users may initially be constrained by Siri's lack
of capabilities as compared to Alexa, which also boasts the
ability to order millions of Amazon products as well as food
from restaurants like Domino's.
Apple is expected to announce plans this week to make its
Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, but
initial changes were expected to add just a small number of
capabilities.
The HomePod speaker stands just under seven inches (18 cm)
tall and is covered in fabric mesh that will come in white or
gray. A computer processor will tune sound to the room and beam
specific parts of music, like a singer's voice, toward the
listener.
Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States,
Britain and Australia in December.
The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers,
marked Apple's first new product announcement since the Apple
Watch in September 2014. As a music-playing device, it will also
be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are
used by many smartphone users for home entertainment.
The Cupertino, California-based company said Siri, which
also competes with Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant,
will now work across devices.
A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend
users' calendar information with other useful details, like
airline tickets they may have booked, the company said.
Apple shares closed down 1 percent at $153.93, not far below
the all-time high set last month.
AUGMENTED REALITY
Apple also used its annual developer meeting in San Jose,
California - its largest ever with some 5,000 people attending -
to offer hints about so-called augmented reality technology.
The technology, a feature of the wildly successfully
smartphone game Pokemon Go, overlays digital information on
real-world images and is seen as an area in which the keenly
awaited 10th-anniversary iPhone can stand out from competitors.
New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated
that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information
over images of those places in the future.
The company also rolled out tools for developers to create
augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads. To show
the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by
"Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, on stage.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Writing by Meredith Mazzilli;
Editing by Bill Rigby)